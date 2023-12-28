Chamber of Commerce, Ministry of Transport form joint committee to monitor developments in Red Sea

AMMAN — The Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Transport on Thursday formed a joint committee , comprising representatives from the public and private sectors, to monitor developments in the Red Sea region, with particular focus on shipping traffic arriving at the port of Aqaba.

The committee will work on coordinating efforts and addressing technical issues to overcome any obstacles related to maritime transport, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The decision was made during a meeting attended by Minister of Transport Wesam Tahtamouni, members of the Chamber's Board of Directors and representatives of various commercial and service sectors, and international shipping companies.

"The government is considering several measures to mitigate the impact of rising shipping and insurance costs due to events in the Bab Al Mandeb Strait and changes to shipping routes," Tahtamouni said, noting that discussions are underway with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yusouf Shamali, to consider measures to mitigate these effects on consumers.

Tahtamouni said that measures similar to those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic will be applied, depending on price assessments. He also stressed that the ministry is reviewing requests from economic sectors, especially those related to reducing Suez Canal fees and customs duties on shipping costs.

He also said that supply chains to Aqaba are operational, "but the challenge lies in the increased costs", noting that the ministry is working on several strategic projects to enhance the Kingdom's transport system, aligning with a clear vision to support economic modernisation.

Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, president of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, stressed the importance of establishing the joint committee to propose solutions and make recommendations on needed decisions to ensure the smooth flow of imports, according to Petra.