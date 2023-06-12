Celebration of young minds: JoYS National Exhibition to commence June 24 in Amman

The JoYS National Exhibition will take place on June 24 at Al Hussein Technical University in Amman, according to organisers (Photo courtesy of organisers)

AMMAN — The Jordan Young Scientists Programme (JoYS) on Monday announced that the JoYS National Exhibition will take place on June 24 at Al Hussein Technical University in Amman.

This event will showcase the extraordinary talents and innovative projects of young students from schools across Jordan, according to a statement from the organisers.

With a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), “this year’s exhibition promises to be an immersive and inspiring experience, offering a glimpse into the limitless possibilities around the future of innovation in Jordan,” the statement said.

The JoYS National Exhibition is a flagship event organised in collaboration between the Embassy of Ireland, the Ministry of Education, the Crown Prince Foundation and the Queen Rania Foundation. Working together, these organistions have created a platform that nurtures creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills among Jordanian youth.

Building on the success of last year’s pilot programme, this year’s exhibition “is bigger and better than ever”, with more than 120 schools participating, including private, public, military and UNRWA schools.

These talented students have been working tirelessly to develop groundbreaking projects that tackle real-world challenges and demonstrate their scientific abilities, read the statement.

Examples of projects range from robotics and artificial intelligence to environmental sustainability, biomedical research and sociological studies. The projects reflect a wide range of interests and disciplines within the STEM fields.

The JoYS National Exhibition will commence with an opening address by Marianne Bolger, Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan.

The ambassador expressed her excitement and pride in being a part of this exceptional event and commended the dedication and talent of Jordan’s young scientists.

The ambassador said: “A warm welcome is being extended to all to view the exhibition on June 24. Everyone is guaranteed to be captivated by a wide array of innovative projects, interactive displays and scientific demonstrations by young talent from across Jordan. The event will provide a unique platform for participants to showcase their innovative ideas, highlight accomplishments, exchange knowledge and foster collaborations with industry professionals, academics and fellow young scientists. The students who I have had the pleasure to meet as part of this initiative have been an inspiration to me in my role in Jordan.

“Please join us… in a celebration of the ideas and achievements of these young innovators and leaders.”