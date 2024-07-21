Celebrating Levantine cuisine with first Jordanian cookbook in English

'Thuraya' is more than just a cookbook; it is a bridge that connects people across cultures through the universal language of food (Photo courtesy of The Ministry of Culture)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar, the first Jordanian cookbook in English, "Thuraya: Recipes from Our Family Kitchen in Jordan" by Nadeem Mansour, was launched on Thursday, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The launch event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel, was attended by Canadian Ambassador to Jordan Tarek Ali Khan, and several other dignitaries and business leaders.

The book, which celebrates Jordanian and Eastern cuisine, features over 120 delicious recipes passed down from mother to son. These recipes are shared through family and personal stories, accompanied by beautiful photographs and easy-to-follow instructions, the statement said.

Commenting on his book, Nadeem Mansour said, "Growing up in Jordan, I fell in love with Middle Eastern cuisine thanks to my mother's delicious cooking. Friends and family would gather at our table, always coming back for more and never missing an invitation. I documented my mother's recipes in this cookbook to preserve our family's culinary heritage, celebrate our food culture, and share it with the world."

Mansour added, "'Thuraya' is more than just a cookbook; it is a bridge that connects people across cultures through the universal language of food. Whether you are part of the Diaspora yearning for a taste of home, new to Middle Eastern cuisine, or a visitor to Jordan eager to savor local flavours, 'Thuraya' offers a culinary journey that will delight your senses and nourish your soul." He also noted that the book has been nominated to compete in three categories of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Thuraya Naber noted that the cookbook, authored by her son Nadeem Mansour, is essentially a culinary memoir and a celebration of Jordanian and Middle Eastern dishes. It documents recipes and traditions passed down from mother to son, taking readers on a journey through cooking styles, traditions, culinary arts, and unforgettable dishes.

From small plates to grand feasts, for both meat lovers and vegetarians, "Thuraya" offers a diverse collection of classic and family-favourite recipes from the Levant for you to enjoy at home in your kitchen with your loved ones.