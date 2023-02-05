CBJ releases new JD50 note

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Sunday released a redesigned JD50 note incorporating enhanced security features, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The bank stated that other variations of the 5th bill issue, including JD5, JD10 and JD20, will gradually be released and exchanged for older notes.

Similar to the JD1 note released in December 2022, the JD50 bill includes upgraded, durable paper and features cutting-edge security enhancements. The CBJ noted that when the bill is exposed to light, a watermark of His Majesty King Abdullah will appear, adding that a 3D security thread and a holographic patch with the 3D seven-looped star will also be visible when the bill is tilted.