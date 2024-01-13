Catholic Church in Jordan helds annual pilgrimage to Jesus’ Baptismal site

AMMAN — The Catholic Church in Jordan held its annual Christian pilgrimage day on Friday to Jesus' Baptismal site, during which Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, presided over a Mass in the Baptism Church.

For his first time presiding over the pilgrimage since his cardinal appointment, Cardinal Pizzaballa expressed, during the annual press conference which proceeds the pilgrimage day, his gratitude towards His Majesty King Abdullah, for his "invaluable" efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Pizzaballa highlighted that this event serves as a significant ecclesiastical gesture to amplify the voice of the Holy Land, particularly Jerusalem, addressing its pains and hopes within both the Catholic and international spheres.

Noting that this year's pilgrimage coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Council of Churches in the Middle East, Father Rifat Badr emphasised that the prayers for this year's pilgrimage are dedicated to peace, particularly for the Palestinian people, and are focused on ending aggression in Gaza and ensuring a smooth delivery of humanitarian aid.

He also commended the efforts led by Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and contributions of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army, represented by field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank, in providing relief aid to the Palestinian people, especially to those displaced in the Holy Family and Saint Porphyrius Churches during Christmas.

The pilgrimage procession departed from the Russian Pilgrim Centre, led by scout groups, heading towards the Baptism Church, without celebratory tunes in order to mourn the martyrs' souls. During the mass, the patriarch sprinkled the believers with blessed water from the Jordan River, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage to this significant historical site.

Father Imad Alamat expressed gratitude to governmental bodies, security forces and the collaborative efforts of various youth organisations for the success of the pilgrimage day.