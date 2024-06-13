Cassation Court upholds 3-year sentence for drug dealer

By Rana Husseini - Jun 13,2024 - Last updated at Jun 13,2024

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a June 2023 State Security Court (SSC) ruling, sentencing a drug dealer to over three years in prison after convicting him of possessing illegal narcotics in Amman in January of last year.

The court declared the defendant guilty of possessing illegal narcotics in Abdullah Ghosheh Street for local distribution on January 3.

The SSC handed the defendant five years in prison for the offence of possessing illegal narcotics and ordered him to pay JD5,000 in fines.

However, the court decided to reduce the fine to JD3,500 and the prison term to three years and four months in prison to give the defendant a second chance in life.

Court documents said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) received a tip that the defendant possessed illegal narcotics with the intent of selling the drug in the local market.

The law enforcement agency monitored the suspect and arrested him while walking in the street, the court added.

The defendant was searched and agents found 143 grammes of Hashish and 500 Captagon pills, the court added.

The defendant contested the SSC’s ruling through his lawyer, who argued that the court “did not provide solid evidence to implicate his client”.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant.

The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing the sentence against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs to sell in the local market,” the higher court said.

The Court of Cassation judges were Yassin Abdullat, Qassem Dughmi, Nayef Samarat, Mohammad Khashashneh, and Hammad Ghzawi.