Cassation Court upholds 12-year sentence for murder attempt

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a November Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 12 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man in Ajloun in February 2022.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on February 5 and handed him a 12-year prison term.

Court papers said the victim was riding with his relatives when he received a call from the defendant asking him to meet in a designated area to discuss an old feud.

While on the way to the designated place, the court maintained that the defendant intercepted the victim’s vehicle while waving a gun.

The victim attempted to flee from his vehicle but was unable to do so because the defendant opened fire and struck him in the head, the court added.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the shooting incident due to medical intervention, the court transcripts maintained.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were “legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 12-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri, and Mohammad Khashashneh.