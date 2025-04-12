Cassation Court upholds 12-year sentence for attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Apr 12,2025 - Last updated at Apr 12,2025

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a November 2022 Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 12 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder his friend with a broken bottle in Zarqa in July 2021.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempting to murder his friend by slashing his neck with a broken alcohol bottle on July 21.

The defendant was given the maximum sentence.

Court papers said the defendant and the victim were consuming alcohol in a deserted area in Zarqa.

An argument ensued between the two, and the defendant grabbed the bottle he was drinking from and broke part of it.

“The defendant used the bottle as a weapon to attack his friend and injure him severely in the neck,” according to court papers.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the assault due to medical intervention.

The defendant did not contest his ruling at a higher court.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 12-year sentence ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Mohammad Shreiri, Mohammad Khashashneh and Hammad Ghzawi.