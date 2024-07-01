Cassation Court upholds 12-year sentence for attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Jul 01,2024 - Last updated at Jul 01,2024

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a December Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 12 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man in Balqa Governorate in November 2019.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder, stemming from “a heated dispute” with the victim, on November 29.

The defendant was given the maximum sentence.

Court papers said the defendant engaged in a heated argument with the victim while in the street.

"The defendant opened fire at the victim striking him in the back at close range," court documents said.

The defendant fled from the area but was later arrested by police, the court maintained.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the shooting incident after undergoing a few surgeries, the court papers added.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were “legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The defence also claimed that his client “shot the victim in self-defence because the latter was about to stab his mother who was in the house”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 12-year sentence ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

“The investigation by the police did not indicate any attempt by the victim to attack the defendant’s mother,” the higher court ruled.

Therefore, the Court of Cassation maintained that the defendant does not benefit from a reduction in penalty as his lawyer requested.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri and Mohammad Khashashneh.