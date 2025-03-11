Cassation Court upholds 12-year sentence for 2 brothers in attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Mar 11,2025 - Last updated at Mar 11,2025

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a November 2022 Criminal Court ruling, sentencing two brothers to 12 years in prison each after convicting them of attempting to murder a man in Irbid in August 2020.

The Criminal Court declared the defendants guilty of attempting to murder the victim with sharp objects on August 2.

The defendants were given the maximum sentence.

Court papers said the defendants engaged in a heated argument with the defendant over an instant matter.

“The two brothers beat up the defendant on different parts of his body with a blunt object then struck his neck with a sharp weapon,” court papers said.

The defendant fled from the area with a vehicle and was later arrested by police, the court transcripts stated.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing incident, the court maintained.

The defendants did not appeal their verdicts at a higher court.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 12-year sentences against the siblings.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendants were given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Qassem Dughmi, Mohammad Khashashneh and Hammad Ghzawi.