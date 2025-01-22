Cassation Court upholds 10-year sentence for man convicted of attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Jan 22,2025 - Last updated at Jan 22,2025

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a March 2023 Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man with a pump action gun in Amman in October 2022.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on October 16 and handed him a 15-year prison term.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to 10 years because the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the victim and the defendant had old feuds.

On the day before the incident, the court stated, the two defendants decided to meet in one of the capital’s streets to discuss the matter.

The two headed to the area greed on each other along with a group of men from their families, according to court papers.

A brawl erupted as a result and the defendant drew a pump action gun and fired one round at the victim, the court said.

“The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by his family members,” the court said.

In the meantime, the defendant was pinned to the ground by the people present in the area until police came and arrested him, the court added.

The defendant did not appeal his verdict at a higher court.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 10-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri and Mohammad Khashashneh.