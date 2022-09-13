Cargo ship refloated after running aground on Aqaba coast

AMMAN — A cargo ship, arriving from Egypt and flying the flag of Palau, ran agroundon Tuesday while entering the territorial waterstowards the docking zone to the beaches of the marine reserve near the Marine Sciences Station in Aqaba.

Tourism and Environment Commissioner at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority NidalMajali told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the Royal Marine Forces informed the authorities with the incident, where ASEZA stakeholders was able to refloat the ship.

Majali said that the diving team at the reserve and a team for assessing environmental damages embarked on exploring the location to guarantee the safety of coral reefs.

He added that ASEZA called on the Jordan Maritime Commission to impound the vessel and provide ASEZA with all details of the ship prior to referring the responsible to the attorney general office as per the law.