CARC introduces amendments for drone use, operation

AMMAN — In a move to modernise airspace regulations and foster technological advancement, the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) has introduced amended guidelines for the use and operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, effective in 2025.

These new rules, based on the Civil Aviation Law of 2007, aim to streamline the licensing, manufacturing and operation of drones, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Amendments aim to create a "robust" legal and security framework that both protects national security and unlocks the economic potential of drone technology.

The amended regulations will allow drones to be used in various sectors, including tourism marketing, agricultural monitoring, delivery services and logistics.

Licenses will also be available for drone manufacturing, sales, and maintenance, opening up "significant" investment opportunities for local and international businesses.

Experts see this as a "key" step in the Kingdom's push towards a digital economy, with the ICT sector playing a "crucial" role in job creation and economic growth.

This initiative reflects HRH Crown Prince Hussein's vision for a digitally transformed Jordan, enhances public services and aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision's targets to increase the revenues of the ICT sector to JD3.9 billion, create 101,000 new IT jobs, and raise the volume of exports to JD4.5 billion by 2033.

CARC highlighted that these regulations will boost the national economy by creating jobs in manufacturing, maintenance, training, and logistics, and will also foster a dynamic digital and startup environment in the Kingdom.

The integration of drones into agriculture and industry is expected to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, particularly in large infrastructure projects and surveying and monitoring.

These regulatory amendments are expected to transform Jordan's drone sector, creating an attractive investment climate and establishing secure and flexible operational standards for businesses and individuals, ultimately contributing to the Kingdom's economic and digital development goals.