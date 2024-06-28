Capturing Kingom’s natural beauty: Jordanian photographer inspires conservation efforts

AMMAN — In the heart of the Middle East, Jordan is a land of striking contrasts and timeless beauty, the country’s natural landscapes offer an unparalleled canvas for photographers. Amid these breathtaking scenes, one photographer stands out, capturing Jordan’s hidden gems with a lens that sees beyond the ordinary.

Mohammad Asfour told The Jordan Times, “Since a very young age, I developed a strong connection with nature and an overwhelming desire to learn about wildlife. In school, I used to make use of the lunch break to read books about different animals in the library. It might have been that I developed this interest from my parents and grandfather, who were passionate about investing in farms far from the city. My father, on the other hand, used to take me on hunting trips with him, which also brought me closer to wildlife. And my mother bought me a book about wild birds of Europe and the Middle East when I was 10.”

His second source of inspiration was his eagerness to help protect Jordan’s hidden gems; he saw how rapid and scattered urbanisation was causing havoc to nature.

Asfour’s excursions span mostly across the east and south of Jordan, where fewer people and more abundant nature create an ideal setting for exploration. He finds the black harrah truly fascinating, especially in late winter and early spring, when water revitalises these vast landscapes. The mountains surrounding Dana and Shoubak are also favourites, with their beautiful terrain and natural plants, such as juniper trees, making them exciting to explore. He has hiked extensively around the old city of Petra, finding the hidden wadis in the surrounding area extremely beautiful.

Regarding the importance of photography in promoting awareness of Jordan’s landscapes and biodiversity, “The photos did wonders during previous campaigns organised to protect Jordan’s few remaining forests. People in urban settings never expected this level of wonder existed in Jordan. I remember once being in parliament when an MP showed me a photo of a forest, emphasising the need to protect it. I had taken that photo! When I started posting photos of Jordan’s natural landscapes and biodiversity on social media, very few people were venturing out to see these places themselves. Now, I see many professional nature photographers who might have better skills than I do. If anything, I hope that I contributed to that movement.”

One major challenge Asfour faces is the weather fluctuations currently affecting the region. Dry seasons mean less wildlife to see, and changing weather conditions can impact the movement of wildlife.

Another significant issue is the scattered and unorganised urban sprawl, which negatively affects natural habitats. A simple example is the black iris, which he has seen lose ground around villages and cities. Additionally, extensive grazing and the dogs brought in by shepherds pose major challenges.

He believes that when people see his photos, they realise the amount of life and beauty that exists in nature. Some might think, “I want my children to see this, and I need to protect this for generations to come.”

In the area of sustainable tourism, he has done extensive work. For example, he worked with the Ministry of Tourism on initiating three mountain trails in Ajloun in 2018 and on the Christian Pilgrim Trail in 2022. He also developed the business plan and strategy for the Jordan Trail Association and collected and packaged over 50 tourism experiences from across the Kingdom. In all these cases, he used photos to supplement the effort and highlight the natural and cultural wealth Jordan enjoys.

Additionally, Asfour co-founded a company called Jordan Photos that publishes books about Jordan.