Calls rise to monitor unlicensed ride sharing applications

AMMAN — Economists have called on the government to monitor the prevalence of unlicensed ride sharing applications in the Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the Director-General of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority Abdul Rahim Al Wreikat, said there are 28 unlicensed transport applications in Jordan.

In an interview with Al Mamlaka TV, Wreikat said that the number of licensed ride sharing applications stands at seven — four operational, and three not working.

He also noted that 13,000 vehicles are authorised to operate through these companies.

Wreikat indicated that a lawsuit was filed against unlicensed applications, adding that authorities are awaiting the judiciary’s decision.

Economist Wajdi Makhamreh stressed that all transportation applications in Jordan must be licensed and monitored by the government.

“The government must impose fees and taxes on all applications so as not to lose government revenues,” Makhamreh told the Jordan Times on Thursday.

Alaa Hakeem, another economist, said that “the law should apply to all”.

The government is losing money, Hakeem added, as unlicensed ride sharing applications do not pay taxes. All licensed apps must pay taxes, the economist noted.

Raghad Amro, a daily commuter, said: “Transportation applications are very useful especially for people who have many kids and do not have cars. Sometimes I am forced to request an unlicensed application due to the financial circumstances, because the prices are lower than the licensed applications”.

“And sometimes, if the request is urgent, I ask for licensed applications because it is faster and more convenient and comforts”, she added.