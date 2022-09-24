Calls rise to address stray dog menace in capital

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Sep 24,2022 - Last updated at Sep 24,2022

A pack of stray dogs is seen in Amman’s Dahiat Al Rashid neighbourhood in this photo taken on Thursday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — Calls are rising for a proper stray dog management programme as the issue is causing discomfort in many neighbourhoods of the capital.

As stray dog menace is causing fear among Amman residents, animal rights advocates are calling for addressing the problem with a touch of kindness.

An official at one of Jordan’s animal care centres who preferred to remain anonymous told The Jordan Times that it’s high time that a stray dog management programme existed.

“I can’t leave my kids unattended in my own garden,” Sara Mustafa, a Jordanian mother, told The Jordan Times.

“Stray dogs jump over to my house when they smell food, when I see them at my front door, I can’t leave the house,” said Mustafa.

Mustafa expressed hope that authorities would resolve the problem promptly.

Meanwhile, Rawan Abdel Hameed, another mother, said that stray dogs are wandering the streets in packs.

“Stray dogs pose a health threat, especially when they sense that they’re in danger they immediately attack and bite,” Abdel Hameed added.

She added this issue should not be ignored, noting that stray dogs may spread diseases.

However, Abdel Hameed stated that a humane approach is vital when tackling the problem

“As a community we have to understand that ignoring stray animals is not going to get rid of them,” Abdel Hameed added.

The official at the animal care centre stressed that “poisoning innocent dogs is definitely not a solution”.

“As long as pet shops are able to sell animals, we will always have people who are buying dogs and later on dumping them on the streets,” the official said.

“We cannot punish these animals for our failures. It’s not going to solve the issue,” the source added.