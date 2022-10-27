You are here
Cabinet names Shboul as gov't spokesperson
By JT - Oct 27,2022 - Last updated at Oct 27,2022
AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, on Thursday decided to name Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul as the government's official spokesperson. The Council of Ministers also re-formed its ministerial committees in accordance with the ministerial reshuffle that was approved earlier in the day by a Royal Decree, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
