Cabinet approves Jordanian-German labour mobility training centre

AMMAN — The Cabinet has approved an agreement to establish a Jordanian-German labour mobility training centre, which will offer training programmes designed to enhance the skills of Jordanians, enabling them to compete more effectively in the labour market and providing job opportunities for those interested in working in Germany, Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani said on Tuesday.

During a press conference at the Prime Ministry, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the Council of Ministers also approved amendments to the Public Security Personnel Charity Association bylaw for 2024.

The amendment aligns with the 2020 Public Security Law, which merged the Civil Defence Department and the Gendarmerie Forces into the Public Security Directorate, the Jordan News Agency Petra, reported.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the bylaw governing the Retirement and Support Fund for Agricultural Engineers and the Social Solidarity Fund for Jordanian Construction Contractors, based on decisions made by the general assemblies of both unions.

A new bylaw was also approved for licensing cybersecurity service providers, aimed at ensuring the quality of cybersecurity services and enhancing oversight by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Momani also said that the Cabinet approved the extension of electricity services to major agricultural projects and vital service facilities in various regions.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the adjustment of the boundaries of the Sowan Development Zone in Ajloun Governorate to create a national park, complementing the Ajloun Cable Car project.

Discussions also focused on mechanisms to monitor the government's fieldwork in development, services, and community engagement, as well as the Cabinet's monthly meetings in the governorates and the prime minister's field visits.

Momani also stressed that an electronic dashboard will be launched to track the progress of these projects, providing regular updates to the public, adding that holding Cabinet meetings in the governorates aims to present a development vision for each region in partnership with the governorate councils and other stakeholders.

Momani announced the establishment of a monitoring and registration unit within the Prime Ministry to track and follow up on key observations from the Prime Minister's weekly field visits.