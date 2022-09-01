British Council launches international awards to celebrate UK alumni achievements in Jordan

AMMAN — The British Council has launched the Global Study UK Alumni Awards for the second year in Jordan to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Jordanians who studied at a UK university.

The awards winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, industries and country, according to a British Council statement.

This year’s award categories include science and sustainability, business and innovation, creativity and culture and social action.

The call for applications opens officially in Jordan on September 1, 2022 and closes on October 28, 2022. National Alumni Awards which will be hosted in Jordan and all eligible applicants will be put forward for the global Alumni Awards as well.

The statement said that finalists for the national awards in Jordan will be announced between December 2022 and March 2023 at a ceremony hosted jointly by the British Council and the British embassy in Amman.

Each category winner will be recognised as the best achievers and will be supported with professional development opportunities and their success stories will be shared worldwide.

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2023 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their story and successes.

Award winners have the opportunity to raise their international profile, expand their professional networks, and to enhance their careers, through a professional networking visit to the UK, subject to COVID-19 restrictions, read the statement.

Speaking about the awards, the British Council’s Country Director Summer Xia said:

“Following the success we had last year, I am delighted to launch the British Council Study UK Alumni Awards for the second time in Jordan. We were impressed and inspired by the stories of our winners and finalists last year. Our Awards truly demonstrated how much talent there is in Jordan and it’s so fantastic to see how our UK Alumni have used their UK study and experience to make such as a positive impact in their community. We look forward to celebrating more achievements of Jordanians who have studied in the UK with this year’s Alumni Awards. So if you are one of them, please apply before the deadline.”