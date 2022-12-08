British Council hosts 42 school leaders from MENA in UK

Representatives of the education market from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Kuwait pose for a photo during a recent trip to the UK, organised by the British Council (Photo courtesy of British Council)

AMMAN — The British Council recently gathered 42 of the most influential leaders in the education market from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Kuwait in the UK to explore the future of education leadership across MENA.

The trip enabled policy makers, school leaders and academics to collaborate, exchange ideas and experiences on how the education landscape has changed since COVID, according to a British Council statement.

Representatives were able to learn how schools are building leadership capacity to drive improvement and meet with student leadership teams and hear about their roles with staff and pupils.

On the first day of the conference, the attendees were welcomed at the British Council Headquarters in Stratford, London, by Chief Executive of the British Council Scott McDonald.

“Our aim is that young people should have access to first-class educational services, setting them up for a rewarding life ahead. The period we are living through is full of challenges, and we owe it to young people to give them as much support and encouragement as we can. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the British Council is trusted by around 400 schools – and thousands of students and their parents. That’s a huge responsibility, and we take it very seriously,” McDonald said.

“Partners, and partnership, are at the heart of our work. I know that everyone in our teams across the region – and here in the UK – is looking forward to working with you to give students the very best foundation for their future,” he added.

Among the highlights of the trip was a visit to the House of Lords where the leaders met with Baron Dodds of Duncairn. In addition, the delegates were able to see and meet representatives from Kensington Primary School, Copthall School, University of East London and Heron Hall Academy.

Fatima Al Qatawneh, the Head of International Educational Department in the Jordanian Ministry of Education, emphasised the vital role the British Council plays in administering UK International Qualifications in Jordan

She said that the varied enrichment programmes offered by the British Council to its partner schools, such as the UK Study Tour 2022, are always fantastic opportunities to network with some of the most influential leaders from within the UK’s education system to share ideas as well as opportunities for growth and success with each other.

Luma Salhab, Director of International Schools, Islamic Educational College, said: “The partnership with the British Council is opening many doors of professional development. As a participant in the well-planned UK Study Tour, I have been privileged to meet and have a dialogue with educational experts from MENA and the UK.”

Globally, British Council Partner Schools works with more than 2,100 schools, supports over 60,000 teachers and touches the lives of about one million students.

With attendees from across 39 schools across Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan this trip helps to support the mission of the British Council in building connections, understanding and trust through education, read the statement.