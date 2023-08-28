British ambassador congratulates Jordanian winners of UK’s Chevening Scholarship

British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind poses for a photo with the new cohort of Chevening Scholars from Jordan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind congratulated the new cohort of Chevening Scholars from Jordan at a farewell event at the British Residence.

The latest Jordanian Chevening Scholars will soon be leaving for the UK to start one-year master’s degrees at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities, according to an embassy statement released on Monday and cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Chevening Scholarships are part of the UK government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any of the UK’s world-leading universities. Applicants must demonstrate evidence of leadership skills and have at least two years of work experience.

Every year, the Chevening Programme selects the very best candidates to study in the UK. Scholars who can demonstrate their “potential and readiness” to be future leaders and influencers in their respective fields are encouraged to apply.

The scholars will study for degrees in a variety of fields, including Innovation and Entrepreneurship, International Development, Biomedical Engineering, Business, Sustainable Energy and International Law.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Scholarship Scheme, I congratulate all those Jordanians selected to receive these prestigious awards this year. These remarkable students will have the opportunity to advance their qualifications at world-class UK universities, explore the vibrant life and culture of the UK and develop leadership skills and knowledge which they will be able to bring back to benefit Jordan,” the envoy said.

“We are proud that this year one of only three students globally to be awarded the unique Chevening Fellowship is from Jordan, highlighting the impressive young talent in this country. I wish all our new Chevening awardees every success with their studies in the year ahead,” she added.

According to the statement, applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK in 2024 will open on 12 September 2023. Interested applicants should start preparing their applications early and submit via www.chevening.org/apply by November 7, 2023. Visit www.chevening.org to learn more about the Chevening Awards, eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.