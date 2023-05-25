British ambassador congratulates Jordan on Independence Day

By JT - May 25,2023 - Last updated at May 25,2023

AMMAN — British Ambassador Bridget Brind extended her greetings to the Jordanian people on the 77th anniversary of Jordan’s Independence. “It gives me great pleasure to congratulate the people of Jordan on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Jordan’s independence.

I wish the Jordanian nation and people prosperity, health and happiness in the coming year and always.

I’m proud that the strong partnerships between the UK and Jordan continue to grow and develop at all levels. I hope everyone has a wonderful Independence Day,” the ambassador said in an embassy statement.