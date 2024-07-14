BlaBla teaches languages through table conversation

AMMAN — Every Tuesday and Saturday, Jordanians and expatriates in Amman have the chance to practice their language skills at Language City Cafe, which its founder said is the first linguistic café in the Middle East.

Whether one is looking to improve their English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, or obviously their Arabic, BlaBla is a free opportunity to practice the target language with native speakers through table conversations.

“The initiative was founded in February 2020 and has hosted since then more than 450 sessions, with around 40,000 participants,” Asem Kateeb, founder of BlaBla Amman, told The Jordan Times.

“We finally opened the BlaBla café a month ago, in Jabal Amman. More projects will be developed in the future, including educational and artistic cooperation projects with American NGO’s and Jordanian universities.”

While language cafes are not a new concept, having been popular in various parts of the world for years, the introduction of such an initiative in Jordan marks a significant move towards enhancing cross-cultural communication.

Language City Cafe exemplifies the global trend of providing informal, social settings where language enthusiasts can engage in practicing their target language through speaking and listening.