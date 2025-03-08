'Between Glances' exhibition explores shared humanity across cultures

Mexican photographer Alessia Ramponi presents a compelling collection of portraits that each tells a unique story (Photos courtesy of the Mexican embassy)

AMMAN — A collection of portraits, each telling a different story, yet all bound by a common thread, captures the essence of humanity beyond borders, identities, and differences.

Mexican Photographer Alessia Ramponi, through her exhibition Between Glances, tried to show that people can unite and understand each other regardless of origins and contexts.

Beyond borders and landscapes, she believes that the true essence of a culture is reflected in the faces and stories of those who build it every day.

“The exhibition brings these pictures to life, allowing them to tell stories about different places, cultures, and people. At the same time, it reminds us that we are all humans, and this lens unites us,” Ramponi told The Jordan Times.

Organised by the Mexican embassy in Jordan, in collaboration with Fann wa Chai Art Gallery in Amman, the exhibition runs from March 5 to April 4, as part of a series of cultural events celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Mexico.

The opening day of the exhibition was attended by the Spanish, Australian, and Thai ambassadors to Jordan, as well as representatives from UNHCR and the embassies of the Philippines, Chile, Germany and Kazakhstan.

The exhibition features more than 35 portraits representing Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand, Uganda, and Western New Guinea.

Ramponi, who chose to live in Jordan as part of her work with NGOs, finds hospitality a key connection between the two countries, saying: “People here are very welcoming and warm, which is something that connects both cultures.”

One of her portraits, representing Jordan, was taken two years ago in Jerash. “It reflects both the present and past of Jordan, the archaeological site, the person in traditional costume, and what he symbolises in the Jerash ruins,” she noted.

Moving between the crowds through the exhibition, a large portrait supporting Gaza commands attention. Ramponi expressed that “as a human” it is impossible to remain silent on such issues and is grateful for any opportunity to show support.

Her work also documents her journey as a solo traveller.

Ramponi acknowledged the challenges of being a solo female traveller but stressed the importance of adaptation. “You have to adapt to the country you visit. Be mindful of your surroundings, dress appropriately, and approach people with respect,” she advised.

Reflecting on her journey in photography, Ramponi shared how her passion evolved. “When I started travelling years ago, social media wasn’t around. Photography was my way of sharing what I saw with those who weren’t with me. Eventually, I began receiving invitations to exhibit my work,” she said.

She added: “When I discovered photography could also be a powerful tool to share stories, I knew I wanted to pursue it further.”

Concluding, she highlighted: “These pictures are also part of this storytelling that we're all humans. They are glances of the world.”