Belgian ambassador visits PSUT, discusses student exchange cooperation

Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Serge Dickschen poses for a photo with officials during a recent visit to Princess Sumaya University for Technology (Photo courtesy of PSUT)

AMMAN — Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Serge Dickschen paid a visit to Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) where he met with Acting President Wejdan Abu Elhaija and discussed advancing cooperation in student exchanges.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of sending students from PSUT to intern at Belgian universities, and sending students from Belgian universities to PSUT as interns in the fields of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Technology, under the supervision of the EastNets Company.

The internship includes obtaining practical experience in the projects the company is working on, according to a PSUT statement.

Abu Elhaija said that all PSUT schools have obtained international accreditations, and noted that university students have obtained first place in international programming competitions.

Such excellent results achieve the vision of HRH Princess Sumaya, chair of the Board of Trustees of PSUT, as the princess has issued directives to provide a distinguished educational environment that is capable of supplying the local and global market with distinguished, pioneering graduates, Abu Elhaija added.

Dickschen expressed his happiness with the distinguished partnership, and his admiration for the university’s approach and the rapid development it has achieved in the fields of engineering, information technology, Artificial Intelligence and business technology.

EastNets is a Jordanian-Belgian company specialised in the field of money transfer technology and combating money laundering.