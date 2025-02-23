Baptism Site wins best UNESCO World Heritage Site at 2025 GIST Acta Awards

By JT - Feb 23,2025 - Last updated at Feb 23,2025

This award celebrates cultural heritage sites that stand out in preserving history (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Baptism Site has been honoured as the Best UNESCO World Heritage Site at the 2025 GIST Acta Awards for Archaeological and Cultural Tourism, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) said on Sunday.

This award celebrates cultural heritage sites that stand out in preserving history, improving visitor access and promoting sustainable tourism, the JTB noted in a statement.

The award was presented on Friday during a ceremony at Sala Verde, Villa Vittoria Piazza, in Florence, Italy, as part of the global tourismexhibition dedicated to archaeological and cultural tourism.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annabhighlighted that this recognition boosts Jordan’s reputation as a leading religious tourism destination.

She emphasised the Baptism Site's "deep historical and spiritual value," noting its role in promoting peace, coexistence and cultural diversity on a global scale.

“This award reinforces Jordan’s mission to safeguard and share its religious and cultural heritage. It’s also an open invitation for pilgrims and cultural tourists to visit the Kingdom and connect with this sacred part of the Holy Land,” Annab said.

JTB Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiyatechoed these sentiments, pointing out that the award showcases Jordan’s continued focus on religious tourism.

He stressed the Baptism Site's importance as a key pilgrimage destination for Christian visitors and a significant site for international tourism.

Arabiyat reiterated the JTB's commitment to protecting and promoting the Baptism Site, ensuring its historical and spiritual significance is preserved for future generations.

Situated on the eastern banks of the Jordan River, the Baptism Site is a UNESCO World Heritage site that draws pilgrims and tourists from across the globe, where its increasing prominence further solidifies Jordan’s status as a hub for religious and cultural tourism.

This achievement highlights Jordan’s success in safeguarding its heritage while positioning the country as a global leader in archaeological and cultural tourism, the statement added.