Bani Mustafa meets with members of Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee

Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa meets with members of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee at the Arab League on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Tuesday met with members of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee at the Arab League to review Jordan’s report on human rights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Bani Mustafa briefed the committee on Jordan’s achievements and Ministry of Development efforts concerning human rights as well as women and children’s rights, and stressed that the Kingdom is a pioneer in promoting human rights, and the rights of women, children and persons with disabilities.

The Jordanian minister referred to constitutional amendments on women’s rights, the rights of persons with disabilities and youth.

She also focused on legislation related to children’s rights and women’s economic empowerment as part of the Economic Modernisation Vision launched by the government in 2022.

Jordan will submit its second and third periodic report on measures taken to safeguard human rights in implementation of provisions of the Arab Charter on Human Rights, she said.

The report will be submitted to the committee on January 30 and 31, she added.