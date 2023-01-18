Bani Mustafa meets with French Development Agency delegation

Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa poses for a group photo during her meeting with a delegation from the French Development Agency and Expertise France (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa on Wednesday met with a delegation from the French Development Agency and Expertise France over means to enhance partnership and cooperation in the social services field, and achieve the ministry’s priorities regarding future social service projects to be signed.

Bani Mustafa stressed the importance of the long partnership between the local community and foreign organisations. The minister noted that current programmes and projects implemented by the ministry in cooperation with organisations would be built upon and developed, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As for gender-based violence, the minister pointed out that the focus on battered women is insufficient, and programmes must be implemented for perpetrators to identify the causes of violence. Bani Mustafa stressed the importance of “focusing on the family” to achieve violence prevention.

The members of the delegation stressed the significance of a new project to be implemented with the ministry.

They said that the new scheme takes gender into consideration, and helps the ministry implement its strategies, enhance gender quality and develop and diversify services provided to communities based on their needs. The new project also implements development centres in local communities and boosts access for people with disabilities.