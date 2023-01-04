Ban on unauthorised online marketing evokes mixed feelings from dentists

AMMAN — The Jordan Dental Association’s (JDA) decision to ban unauthorised online marketing material, which it said is for the safety and wellbeing of Jordanians, has evoked decidedly mixed responses from dentists.

Azem Qadoumi, president of JDA told The Jordan Times, that as of January 1, 2023, the JDA will start implementing the association’s regulations which stipulate that any promotional or marketing material posted on social media or any clinic’s website has to obtain the association’s approval prior to posting.

“This is a provision of the association’s regulations, it’s been active since 2017, it’s not a new amendment,” Qadoumi added.

Qadoumi highlighted that this decision is being implemented to ensure Jordanians’ health and safety.

“Last year was chaotic as we witnessed a lot of medical accidents and incidents that patients paid the price for,” Qadoumi added.

He stated that JDA advocates for public health by focusing on the quality of medical services provided by dentists and ensuring the safety of patients.

The association, in a Facebook post, announced that the decision comes “in accordance with the provisions of Article (47) of the Law of the Dental Association, paragraph (10-11 / a) and paragraph (b) of the same article, and pursuant to the media and advertising regulations, as well as the instructions advised by the Association’s Council and sent to dentists previously”.

Qadoumi stated that the association calls on all dentists, as of 1/1/2023, not to include any advertisements bearing phone numbers, clinic’s website, link to book appointments, or any marketing or promotional material, whether on the clinic’s page or websites without obtaining the approval of the association.

“Any post by a dental clinic or centre on social media has to have JDA’s logo for authorisation purposes,” Qadoumi added.

He stated that the JDA will be responsible for the advertisement’s authenticity, precision and validity if it has the association’s logo on it, meaning that an inspection unit will visit the clinic, make sure that the dentist has the materials as well as the technology needed to operate the medical procedure the dentist is advertising.

“In the event of any post that doesn’t contain JDA’s logo, the association will be unfortunately forced to take legal measures, including withdrawing the license or closing the clinic,” Qadoumi added.

According to Qadoumi, the association has already started implementing legal measures and will close 300 clinics that violated the regulation.

Dentist Issam Shaban said that the JDA decision is “a very good step” for monitoring and regulating dental clinics.

As for dentist Ibrahim Hammuri, “social media presence is a must in this digital age,” and he urged the association to review the decision.