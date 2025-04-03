Baja Jordan to kick off in Aqaba next week with 'record' participation

This year marks the debut of the FIM Asia Cup for Bikes and Quads, in addition to the national edition of Baja Jordan, featuring the Wadi Al Qamar Navigation Rally for the second time (File photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Motorsport on Thursday announced the "largest-ever" participation in the history of Baja Jordan, which serves as the second round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, as well as the third round of the FIM World Cup for Bikes and Quads.

This year also marks the debut of the FIM Asia Cup for Bikes and Quads, in addition to the national edition of Baja Jordan, featuring the Wadi Al Qamar Navigation Rally for the second time, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event is scheduled to kick off next Thursday in Aqaba and will run for two days.

The prologue stage will take place at 1:50pm on Thursday at the South Beach in Aqaba, followed by the official opening ceremony at 5:15pm in the Arab Revolt Plaza.

The closing ceremony, awards distribution, and press conference will be held on April 12 at the same location at 5:30pm.

A total of 33 competitors have confirmed their participation in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, along with 16 riders in the FIM World Cup for Bikes and Quads.

Additional participants will compete in the National Baja Jordan and the Wadi Al Qamar Navigation Rally.

Among the 33 FIA competitors, 11 will be vying for championship points, while 14 out of 22 racers will compete for points in the Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, which consists of four rounds: Baja Saudi Arabia (January 31 - February 2), Baja Jordan (April 10-12), Baja Qatar (November 6-8), and Baja Dubai (November 20-23).