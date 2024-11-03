Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon set to launch in Aqaba on December 7

20 per cent of ticket proceeds will go towards supporting Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (Photo courtesy of Run Jordan)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Marathon Association, known as Run Jordan, is gearing up to welcome runners from across the globe to the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, scheduled for December 7, in Aqaba.

Celebrating its 18th year, this sporting event is held under the patronage of HH Prince Firas bin Raad, and it arrives with the inspiring slogan, “Run for a Greater Cause,” according to a Run Jordan statement.

This year’s marathon aims to foster the importance of fitness and healthy lifestyles while supporting charitable initiatives in a unique display of community unity.

In a heartfelt commitment to solidarity, 20 per cent of ticket proceeds will go towards supporting Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, adding a meaningful humanitarian dimension to this national event.

General Manager of the Jordanian Marathon Association Lina Al Kurd said: “We eagerly anticipate hosting the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon in Aqaba, a stunning city that harmonises natural beauty with advanced tourism infrastructure, making it the perfect destination for a distinctive athletic and touristic experience.”

Registration is open through Run Jordan’s official website, www.RunJordan.com. Those wishing to register in Amman may do so until November 30 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM.

In Aqaba, registration is available at the Aqaba Stadium, Gate 2, from 10:00AM to 6:00PM, from November 26 until Thursday, December 6.

The event is organised in partnership with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and sponsored by Ayla Oasis Development Company as the official sponsor for the 18th year running. Golden sponsors include the Greater Amman Municipality, the Jordan Tourism Board, and Aqaba Development Stadium.

This comprehensive event enjoys further support from media, advertising outlets, security forces, and charity groups supplying volunteers, bringing together sports, tourism, and philanthropy in a shared national spirit.