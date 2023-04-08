Awqaf Ministry warns against Internet scammers cashing in on Ramadan generosity

AMMAN — The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is warning citizens to not fall prey to “fake”, purportedly ministry-associated links, soliciting donations through use of the ministry’s logo.

Upon clicking the link, users are asked to submit their personal data under the guise of submitting donations, according to the ministry.

The ministry, in a recent press statement, said that the links circulating around social media platforms are fraudulent and do not represent any action or campaign on behalf of the ministry.

The statement clarified that the links are a financial scam, aimed at defrauding citizens attempting to donate money to the Awqaf Ministry or its affiliated institutions.

The ministry called on the public to refrain from opening any link using the name of the ministry or its affiliates, especially those which claim to provide financial assistance.

Cybersecurity expert Hussam Khattab expert told The Jordan Times on Saturday that these fraudulent links usually spread during important public events, such as religious holidays, sporting events or any other occasion that attracts attention.

“Ramadan has a religious and emotional dimension, and people are eager to help and donate. The hacker takes advantage of this opportunity,” Khattab told The Jordan Times.

According to a report from the Cybercrime Unit of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), 1,326 cyber security incidents targeting government institutions and vital sectors were registered in 2022.

The PSD report also stated that cybercrimes have risen six-fold since 2015, attributing the surge to the widespread use of technology and social media.

There were 2,115 reported cases of hacking in 2022, according to the report.