Awqaf minister launches Women’s International Hashemite Competition for Memorisation of Holy Koran

AMMAN — On behalf of Her Majesty Queen Rania, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al Khalaileh on Saturday attended the opening of the 18th edition of the Women’s International Hashemite Competition for Memorisation of the Holy Koran.

A total of 41 individuals from 39 countries are participating in this competition, which is organised under Royal patronage, showcasing interest and appreciation for the Koran as a “guide in life”, according to Khalaileh.

Lamis Hazzim, Director of Women's Affairs, said that the competition, launched in 1993, is one of the oldest international competitions that has attracted so far 30,000 male and female participants, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.