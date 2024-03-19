Awqaf minister denounces installation of iron barriers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh on Monday condemns the Israeli occupation authorities' installation of iron barriers at three gates of Al Aqsa Mosque (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh on Monday condemned the Israeli occupation authorities' installation of iron barriers at three gates of Al Aqsa Mosque, describing the action as "a provocative measure aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem".

Khalayleh also warned of the potential consequences of such measures, which are being justified under the guise of “security purposes”. He also cautioned that these actions could lead to the siege of Al Aqsa and restrict worshippers’ entry, resulting in increased congestion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Khalayleh emphasised that such actions, which impose a new reality in the Al Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings, are dangerous and unacceptable.

The minister reiterated that prayer in Al Aqsa Mosque is a right of Muslims, and no one has the authority to deny them this right, calling on the international community to intervene and put an end to Israeli violations.