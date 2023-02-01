Authorities take precautionary measures amid foot-and-mouth disease concerns

AMMAN — Authorities are vigilantly attempting to avert the possible spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) among cattle in Jordan.

The Ministry of Agriculture recently announced that infection rates are normal when compared with global rates, and the overall situation is not yet classified as an FMD outbreak. According to the ministry, 1,478 out of 92,000 head of cattle are infected with FMD in the Kingdom.

Regarding the reported deaths of cattle, the ministry confirmed that FMD does not cause deaths, but instead causes fever which may lead to a sudden decrease in milk yield. Per the ministry, the virus is typically only lethal in calves.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, the ministry said that “ministry personnel are following up on the situation and all necessary efforts are being undertaken”.

Speaking with The Jordan Times on Wednesday, deputy head of the Jordanian Veterinary Association (JVA), Ghadanfar Abu Zneid, said that “FMD poses enormous economic losses, especially for farmers, but the situation is under control”.

He noted that vaccines provided by the ministry induced greater resistance to FMD, but the vaccines do not entirely prevent infection.

So far, cases of infection have only been reported in the Dhuleil area, according to Abu Zneid.

“Cattle deaths are under 2 per cent, which is a reassuring indicator,” the JVA representative said, affirming that meat from the animal “cannot be in any way a source of infection”.

An extended meeting is set to take place in Dhuleil on Thursday, during which Agriculture Ministry officials, JVA representatives and cattle farmers, will discuss the current situation and establish a plan of action, Abu Zneid said.