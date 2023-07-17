Authorities step up efforts against wildfires amid heatwave

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire in the Safsafa area in Ajloun on Friday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A number of government agencies have stepped up their efforts to combat wildfires exacerbated by the ongoing heatwave.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that the number of fire reports have increased, noting that as of last week, the directorate received 388 reports.

The PSD recently announced on its various platforms that the directorate employed 100 machines and utilised three aircraft from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) to contain forest fires in the Wadi Al Sham and Safsafa areas.

Further, the PSD shared a number of preventative measures and fire safety recommendations with the public.

The safety recommendations include avoiding plugging appliances into an extension cord, which is a potential fire hazard. The PSD instead suggested that users plug their appliances directly into an outlet.

The PSD also advised the public to discard of cigarettes appropriately, rather than in forests and along the roadsides. The directorate also noted the importance of safely managing and extinguishing campfires.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Agriculture Ministry Spokesperson Lawrence Al Majali said: “The wildfires have lengthened due to the current heatwaves and dry weather, but the ministry has increased its level of preparedness and previously prepared a comprehensive summer wildfire prevention plan.”

Majali noted that all relevant agencies are on high alert to control and manage bushfires and wildfires.

According to Majali, the 2022 summer wildfire prevention plan was able to reduce wildfire risk by 70 per cent in the Kingdom.