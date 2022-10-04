Austrian band ‘Orwa Saleh Ensemble’ performs at Amman Jazz Festival

Members of the Austrian band ‘Orwa Saleh Ensemble’ perform during the Amman Jazz Festival (Photo courtesy of Austrian embassy)

AMMAN — Invited by the Austrian embassy in Amman, the Austrian band “Orwa Saleh Ensemble” visited Jordan last week.

After a first concert at the Musiqa 3Al Daraj on Tuesday, the musicians went on to perform on the opening night of the 10th edition of the Amman Jazz Festival, according to a statement from the Austrian embassy.

Austria’s participation comes at the time of a special edition for the Amman Jazz Festival, as it is celebrating 10 years of jazz in Jordan, hailing diversity and cultural fusion while presenting a great variety of quality musical performances.

The festival provides musicians and music enthusiasts from Jordan and abroad with “an excellent opportunity” for musical dialogue and intercultural exchange, the statement said.

The members of the Orwa Saleh Ensemble all currently live and work in Vienna. Austria’s capital has a long-standing tradition of welcoming musical talents from abroad.

“It is a place of encounter where humans meet as equals to learn from each other and where respectful interactions enrich distinct cultural identities,” read the statement.

“In bringing together musicians from Austria, Syria and Iran, the Orwa Saleh Ensemble represents this strength and reminds us of the beauty of being united in diversity,” the statement said.

The band’s visit in Jordan is one of this year’s highlights in the Austrian embassy’s cultural programme and is a major contribution to Austro-Jordanian cultural cooperation.

The Orwa Saleh Ensemble consists of Orwa Saleh, oud; Basma Jabr, vocals and the percussion; Judith Ferstl, double bass; Mahan Haji Mirarab, guitars; Sebastian Simsa, drums.