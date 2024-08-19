ASEZA collects 14 tonnes of waste on Aqaba beaches this year

The initiative results in the collection of more than 14 tonnes of waste that posed a direct threat to the marine environment in the Gulf of Aqaba (JT File photo)

AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in cooperation with various partners, has organised 228 beach cleaning campaigns this year, resulting in the collection of more than 14 tonnes of waste that posed a direct threat to the marine environment in the Gulf of Aqaba.

While attending a seabed cleanup campaign on Monday, in which 164 professional divers took part, ASEZA Chairman Nayef Fayez stressed the importance of protecting the marine ecosystem.

The Authority, through its staff at the Aqaba Marine Reserve and in cooperation with the Naval Forces, Royal Yachts, Royal Marine Environment Protection, Civil Defence, Public Security, and the Aqaba Diving Association

Last year ASEZA, through its staff at the Aqaba Marine Reserve and in cooperation with the Royal Jordanian Navy and Royal Boats Command, the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan, Civil Defence Department, Public Security Directorate and the Aqaba Diving Association, carried out 335 beach clean-ups, removing about 4,371 kg of waste from the sea.

Fayez stressed the need for cooperation between beachgoers and environmental authorities to keep the seabed clean and pollution-free.

He highlighted the unique coral reefs in Aqaba, which attract visitors from around the world, and stressed the importance of public awareness in reducing environmental violations.

He also warned that ASEZA will impose penalties on those who fail to comply with environmental regulations.

Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj confirmed that the related authorities are closely monitoring violations.

Ayman Suleiman, Commissioner for the Environment at ASEZA,, outlined the authority's new sustainability strategy, which aims to make Aqaba one of the world's top 100 green cities by 2028.

He announced plans to register the Aqaba Marine Reserve as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, positioning it as a key site for scientific research and climate change studies.

Suleiman also highlighted ASEZA's collaboration with 13 environmental clubs and the installation of surveillance cameras to monitor beach cleanliness.