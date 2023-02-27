Art of giving: Arab artists raise funds for Syrian earthquake victims

Artworks on display at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman as part of a group art exhibition of which the proceeds will be donated to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation to aid those affected by the earthquake in Syria (Photo courtesy of Foresight32 Art Gallery)

AMMAN — A group art exhibition titled “Arab Heartbeats for Syria” will be donating its proceeds to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) to aid those affected by the earthquake in Syria.

The exhibition, which runs until March 16, opened last Tuesday at the Foresight32 Art Gallery in Amman, featuring the works of over 40 Arab artists.

Walid Al Tamimi, a Jordanian formative artist with over 20 years of experience and a member of the Jordanian Artists Association, has three paintings on display at the exhibition.

In a recent interview with The Jordan Times, Tamimi pointed out that he reduced the prices of his artwork by 50 per cent in order to attract donors.

“As artists, this is the least we can do to support our brothers and sisters in Syria during these rough times,” he said.

Though most of his artwork is abstract, Tamimi noted that the “fragmented shapes” featured in the paintings on display are, “in a way”, expressive of the devastating consequences caused by the earthquake.

He also stressed the significance of the role of art in supporting humanitarian causes.

“Our artwork is the most valuable and heartfelt gift that we are able to offer our fellow humans in need,” Tamimi added.

Iraqi artist Aysha Al Janabi has two artworks on display, including a portrait of the Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi Tal, better known as Arar, in addition to an abstract painting.

Participating in this exhibition is “our humble attempt as artists and humans to share the grievances of those affected by the earthquake”, she told The Jordan Times.

“It’s our way of telling them: we see you and we are here for you,” Janabi added.