You are here
Army foils drug smuggling attempt using drone on western frontier
By JT - Jan 11,2025 - Last updated at Jan 11,2025
The Southern Military Zone on Friday evening thwarts a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the western frontier within its area of responsibility (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Southern Military Zone on Friday evening thwarted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the western frontier within its area of responsibility.
The Border Guards, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, applied the rules of engagement after detecting and tracking the drone and brought it down inside Jordanian territory, according to a military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
An army statement stressed that JAF remains committed to utilising its various capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.
According to a recent statement to The Jordan Times, the Military Media Directorate said that there has been a noticeable shift in smuggling activities towards the southern borders of the Kingdom.
“The reasons behind this shift are multifaceted, rooted in a combination of rigorous security measures, regional instability, and the ingenuity of the criminal networks involved in drug trafficking,” the directorate added.
“In response to this evolving threat, the JAF has deployed a combination of high-tech solutions and strategic military initiatives, including the use of advanced surveillance technologies such as drones and satellite systems to monitor remote border areas, allowing the military to detect smuggling attempts in real time.”
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Southern Military Zone on Wednesday thwarted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the western frontier within its ar
AMMAN — The Southern Military Zone on Tuesday thwarted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along its western frontier within its area
AMMAN — The Southern Military Zone on Monday intercepted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the western border, according to a
Opinion
Jan 11, 2025
Jan 11, 2025
Jan 08, 2025
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 09, 2025
Jan 09, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.