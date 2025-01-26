Army chief visits Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade

During his visit to the unit on Sunday, Huneiti says that the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade demonstrates 'exceptional capabilities and readiness for rapid deployment and response' (Photos courtesy of JAF)

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday stressed that the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention Brigade enjoys continuous Royal attention and support, through providing it with the "latest advanced equipment and technologies."

During his visit to the unit, Huneiti said that the brigade demonstrates "exceptional capabilities and readiness for rapid deployment and response, showcasing professionalism and excellence in carrying out its duties and missions," according to a statement by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Huneiti highlighted that the brigade serves as a "strong complement to the units and formations of JAF due to its highly trained and qualified personnel."

The army chief reiterated that JAF is at the "highest level" of combat readiness, standing as an "impenetrable barrier against any threats to national security."

He stressed that protecting the Kingdom and preserving its security and stability remains the supreme duty of JAF.

During the visit, Huneiti was briefed by the brigade commander on its operational capabilities, the progress of training programmes and the tasks and missions undertaken to enhance the brigade’s efficiency and readiness.