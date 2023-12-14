Army airdrops medical supplies to Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

HRH Princess Salma participates in fifth airdrop of medical supplies to Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) announced on Thursday that, in alignment with Royal directives, a Royal Air Force aircraft successfully completed the fifth airdrop of critical medical supplies.

The urgent medical aid was delivered using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Hospital 76), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

HRH Princess Salma, who holds the rank of first lieutenant/pilot at the Royal Jordanian Air Force, accompanied the personnel of the aircraft that was dispatched upon Royal directives.

The Royal Air Force crew airdropped boxes of vital medical supplies necessary for the sustainability of the work of the field hospital.

JAF stressed that it is going on with providing all types of support and assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, in a bid to alleviate their suffering under the difficult circumstances resulting from the ongoing Israeli raging war on the besieged strip.

The step is in implementation of Royal directives to enhance the capabilities of medical staff and hospitals to be able to provide medical services under the war on Gaza.