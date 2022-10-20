Arab Ministers of Social Affairs gather in Amman

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday meets with Arab ministers of social affairs participating in the 77th session of the executive office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs held in Amman (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday welcomed Arab ministers of social affairs participating in the 77th session of the executive office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs (CAMSA) held in Amman.

Khasawneh emphasised the importance of the outcomes and recommendations of the session, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier also noted that the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria, the first in three years due to pandemic-related disruptions, is of special importance, as Arab countries are currently facing several challenges impacting social development that have demonstrated the value of social protection.

The Arab ministers of social affairs highlighted the importance of these meetings to address regional challenges and achieve the goals and objectives of sustainable development and social protection policies.

Minister of Social Development Ayman Mufleh said that the results of these meetings will be shared during the Arab summit, which will take place next November.

The outcomes will also be shared at the Arab economic summit in Mauritania next year, he added.