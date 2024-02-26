Arab, Islamic ministerial committee meets UN chief in Geneva

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Palestine's Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki meet on Monday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in Geneva (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Members of the ministerial committee formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, on Monday called for holding the occupation accountable for its continued violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

During a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the UN Headquarters in Geneva, the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Indonesia reiterated their united stance against Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and called for an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

The top diplomats also demanded an action to address all the violations committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and impeding the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

They also stressed the urgent need to secure humanitarian corridors for the delivery of sufficient and timely humanitarian, food and medical aid to Gaza, and expressed rejection for any restrictions on swift, sustainable and safe access of humanitarian assistance.

The ministerial committee also rejected all forms of forced displacement carried out by the occupying authorities and stressed the importance of respect for international law and humanitarian principles.

They also warned of the grave consequences of the incursion the city of Rafah, the last refuge for hundreds of thousands of civilians in the war-torn Strip, Petra reported.

They stressed the importance of creating serious political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, according to Petra.

The meeting featured the participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki.

During his visit to Geneva, Safadi met with a number of his counterparts and officials, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, with talks focusing on efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza and prevent further escalation in the region.

Safadi and Abdollahian also discussed the situation in Syria and the risk of drug smuggling from Syria into Jordan.

Safadi emphasised Jordan’s commitment to eliminate drug smuggling from Syria.