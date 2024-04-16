You are here
Aqaba is Plastic Free’ campaign launched during Eid Al Fitr
By Maria Weldali - Apr 16,2024 - Last updated at Apr 16,2024
The campaign titled ‘Aqaba is Plastic Free’ is committed to address environmental concerns and reduce plastic waste through distributing environmentally friendly tote bags (Photo courtesy of ASEZA)
Launched by the Environment Authority of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the campaign titled “Aqaba is Plastic Free” is committed to address environmental concerns and reduce plastic waste through distributing environmentally friendly tote bags.
It was launched during the Eid Al Fitr holiday under the auspices of ASEZA President Nayef Fayez, according to an ASEZA statement made available to The Jordan Times.
The campaign seeks to conserve the environment through promoting awareness messages about the importance of maintaining public facilities clean, according to the statement.
“Plastic usage has severe environmental, economic and health consequences,” said Taghrid Maaytah, head of ASEZA’s Environment Authority.
She told The Jordan Times that the objective of this campaign is to reduce the single-use plastic bag consumption to increase the use of tote bags instead.
Furthermore, she noted that the campaign has been implemented in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environment Protection-Rangers.
“The campaign is actively seeking to set out solutions to target the single-use plastic bags and packaging,” said Maaytah.
She added that campaign involved young volunteers who helped in the distribution the tote bags.
