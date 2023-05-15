Aqaba fish market to open ‘soon’ — ASEZA

By Mays Ibrahim Mustafa - May 15,2023 - Last updated at May 15,2023

AMMAN — Aqaba’s fish market, which was built over a year ago, will be open for business “soon”, once tendering and renting procedures are finalised, according to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

With a total area of 2016 square metres (m²), the fish market is located on the Middle Beach of the Aqaba Gulf near the Great Arab Revolt Square and the overseas fishermen’s marina, ASEZA said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The market is made up of 16 shops for fishmongers, with a total area of 17m² for each unit on the ground floor, two restaurants with outer terraces, each with a total area of 431m², in addition to rooms for cold storage, a warehouse, administrative offices and health units that service the market, the statement added.

A number of the market’s shops were allocated to fishermen’s associations to encourage and support their activities, as all products at the shops will be local from the Aqaba Gulf, it continued.

ASEZA also pointed out that it is currently working to establish set periods of time for fish auctions at the market, a common practice around the world through which buyers bid openly against each other.

Moreover, it stated that all fish shops in the market will have a uniform interior, ensuring an aesthetically pleasing design that complements the city’s beauty and attracts tourists and buyers to the market.

A number of shops will be allocated for cleaning fish to protect the environment and keep the market clean, the statement added.

The AQABA Facilities Management Co. (AFMCo) is responsible for managing the Great Arab Revolt Square, the fisherman’s marina and the fish market along with its parking lot, according to ASEZA.

In the statement, the authority noted that AFMCo has provided the market with 24-hour security, cleaning and maintenance services.

The Jordan Times spoke with a number of fishermen from Aqaba who explained how the step will help them.

Mohammad Al Badri, who has been a fisherman in Aqaba for 25 years, said that a fish market in Aqaba is “much needed”.

“It’s absolutely necessary to have a fish market in any fishing area. It makes it easier for us to reach fishmongers and allows people to enjoy shopping for fresh sea products in one spot,” he told The Jordan Times.

He also noted that the market’s location near the sea and its organised design might make it a tourist attraction.

Odai Saeed, 32, who inherited the fishing profession from his father and his grandfather before him, also welcomed the move.

Having fishmongers in one spot is very convenient for fishermen, as fish shops are currently dispersed around different spots in the city, he noted, adding that he has to move from one location to another until he finds a buyer for his catch.

“This way, fishmongers can even come down to my boat at the marina and buy the fish they want fresh out water,” he told The Jordan Times.