Apparel sales pick up ahead of White Friday — stakeholders

A poster offering White Friday sales is seen in a mall in this recent photo (Photo by Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — Consumer footfall at shopping malls has picked up early this month, boosting in-store sales, according to apparel sector operators.

“There have been early promotions in malls and shopping centres, and the overall retail sales are high,” Sarah Dodokh, an employee at a department store, told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

According to Dodokh, White Friday will be a whole week of special offers, Buy One Get One Free promotions, coupons, and percentage sales.

Arab countries prefer to describe the last Friday in November as “White Friday”, as opposed to “Black Friday”.

Still there are not that many people coming to malls or clothing shops, as most stores will have their White Friday deals starting this Wednesday and until Friday or Saturday, and consumers do not want to pay full price, Mahmoud Khader, owner of a clothing shop in a shopping mall, told The Jordan Times.

“Consumers are expecting big discounts and offers that is why the majority of stores are preparing and making room for the discounted items,” Khader added.

“We are hoping to make profit, and to close sales as promptly as possible,” he added.

Khader noted that until now and before White Friday discounts kick into gear, sales at his store increased by 15-20 per cent.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Asad Qawasmi, a representative of the clothing, footwear and jewellery sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (ACC), said that “upcoming discounts will be bringing significant numbers of shoppers to shopping centres and other apparel stores”.

Until now demand was moderate and people have had other spending priorities, he stated. He pointed out that the majority of consumers in Jordan are price sensitive, therefore planning to shop on White Friday, to take advantage of decreased prices.

He also mentioned that all clothing stores across the Kingdom, have been offering winter discounts on a wide range of winter wear collections.

Saja Essa, a shopper, interviewed by The Jordan Times on Sunday, noted that most shoppers get all excited during White Friday, “but the truth is that most shops and boutiques barely offer 20 or 30 per cent discount”.

“I only shop on sale, however I always compare prices of clothes and shoes from different stores,” she added.