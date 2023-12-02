Anti-narcotics personnel foil drug trafficking attempt, seize 47 kilogrammes of cocaine — PSD

The Anti-Narcotics Department announced on Saturday the seizure of 47 kilogrammes of cocaine in attempted trafficking by international networks in cooperation with three suspected accomplices in the Kingdom (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department announced on Saturday the seizure of 47 kilogrammes of cocaine in attempted trafficking by international networks in cooperation with three suspected accomplices in the Kingdom, all of whom were arrested.

Public Security Directorate spokesperson said that anti narcotics personnel have foiled an international plot to traffic 47 kilogrammes of cocaine with the aid of three suspected individuals in the Kingdom. A case which is the biggest this year, he added, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

A team has been investigating and following up on information concerning the international criminal network’s plot to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom, the spokesperson said.

Investigation revealed that drugs will arrive to Jordan in a postal parcel from a country in South America along with prohibited materials; consequently, once the package arrives the accomplices will pick it up from the airport.

After close monitoring and in-depth investigation, security forces were able to identify and seize the package. After examination it was revealed that it contained 47 kilogrammes of coffee and cocoa beans which were sent to the laboratory for tests, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that lab tests indicated that the entire quantity was coated with cocaine and shaped to resemble cocoa and coffee beans.

The three suspects were raided and arrested after seizing firearms in their possession. The suspects were referred to the State Security Court's general prosecutor, the spokesperson added.

He noted that coordination and correspondence with international law enforcement agencies is underway to prosecute the members of the international criminal network.