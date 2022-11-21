Annual Amman Model United Nations concludes

HRH Princess Sumaya, Senator and former foreign minister Nasser Judeh and other guests pose for a photo during the closing ceremony of the Annual Amman Model United Nations hosted by the Amman Baccalaureate School on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Amman Baccalaureate School)

AMMAN — The Annual Amman Model United Nations (AMMUN) hosted by the Amman Baccalaureate School concluded on Sunday.

HRH Princess Sumaya, Senator and former foreign minister Nasser Judeh attended the closing ceremony that witnessed the participation of 500 people, according to a statement from the Amman Baccalaureate School.

Deputising for UN Resident Coordinator ad interim Dominik Bartsch, Monica Noro, the Deputy Director at UNHCR, also attended the event alongside students from 18 different schools that hailed from seven different countries.

“The reason many students are attracted to MUN in the first place is the sheer thrill of competition. Only MUNers can understand the wave of adrenaline, passion, and a slight fear that rushes through your body when you stand up in front of your committee to make a speech,” the statement quoted a delegate as saying.

School Director Sitti Sumaya said in her closing remarks: “I am delighted that AMMUN has grown over the years to become a key part of our school and community calendar. It is an event that emphasises those vital extracurricular activities that help our students to engage with each other and with the world.”

The ABS Amman Model United Nations (AMMUN) was founded in 2002 by two former ABS students and has grown to become a leader among Model United Nations Conferences in the Middle East and North Africa.

The AMMUN conference takes place annually in November, bringing together students from a variety of countries and schools to discuss major global issues.

Previous themes have included cyber security and the militarisation of space.

Today, MUN is a major part of the ABS co-curricular programme, and this year’s theme of “Magnify to Modify” chosen by a Student Leadership Team led by Secretary General Rayyan Al Kisswani, Deputy Secretary General for Debate Madam Nicole Abu Khader, Deputy Secretary General for Organisation Laith Khoury as well as heads of training Maeen Tell and Mohammad Massad, heads of organisation Nadine Ayoub and Haya Al Nasser, and Rapporteurs, Ayla Abu Hassan and Jana Dekeidik.