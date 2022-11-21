Amman, other areas to see days-long maintenance-related water stoppage next week

By JT - Nov 21,2022 - Last updated at Nov 21,2022

AMMAN — There will be a planned, maintenance-related stoppage of water pumped from Disi, followed by a stoppage of water from Zai, the Water Ministry, Water Authority of Jordan, Disi Water Company (DIWACO) and the Jordan Water Company, Miyahuna, announced in a joint statement on Sunday.

The stoppage will start on Sunday evening, November 27, and will end on Saturday morning, December 3.

A grant provided by the Japanese government (JICA) supports annual maintenance of the Disi and Zai stations in order to improve the efficiency of the water supply.

Areas that will be affected by the stoppage in Amman include: Abdoun, Abu Nsair, Aden District, Al Bayader, Al Fadila neighbourhood, Al Kursi, Al Manara, Al Nasr, Al Rawnaq, Al Sahel neighbourhood, Alia District, Arjan, Baraka District, Dabouq, Dahiyat Al Rasheed, Deir Ghbar, First Circle, Harsha, Jabal Amman, Jabal Luweibdeh, Jandaweel, Jubaiha, Khalda, Nadi Al Sibaq, Prince Rashid suburb, Rabieh, Salhiya, Second Circle, Shafa Badran, Sports City, Tabarbour, Tariq District, Third Circle, Tla’ Al Ali, Um Al Summaq and Um Uthaina.

Other Amman areas include: Abdaliah, Abu Alanda, Al Alkoumiya, Al Buniyat, Al Dhahiba Al Gharbi, Al Dhahiba Al Sharqi, Al Faisaliah, Al Hatmeya, Al Juwaideh, Al Marqab Housing, Al Muqablain, Al Mustanedah, Al Quwaismeh, Al Yadoudeh, Al Yasmin, Al Zohour, Khashafiet Al Dabaiba, Khashafiet Shawabkeh, Khraibet Al Souq, Marj Al Hamam, Naour (Al Balad), Nuzhat Sahab, Sahab, Umm Nuwara and parts of Sweileh.

Areas in the capital that will also be affected include: Al Lubban, Al Tuneeb, Al Rahmaniya housing, Al Naqira, Al Buwaidah, Umm Batma, Haji Hassan suburb, Abu Sayyah village and parts of the Giza District.

Eastern areas of Zarqa Governorate and parts of Russeifeh District will also be affected.

As for Balqa, the governorate will witness water stoppage on December 2 and 3, and the areas include Salt and northern Salt, Ardah and Ein Al Basha.

Some areas in Al Fuheis and Mahes will also witness water stoppage, said the statement.